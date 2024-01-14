Pakistan: Third resolution seeking delay in polls due to "bad weather" submitted in Senate

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 14 : Ahead of upcoming general elections in Pakistan, a third resolution seeking a delay in the February 8 polls landed in the Senate on Sunday, citing the weather and the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as reported by Dawn.

The third resolution demanding a delay in elections was submitted to the Senate Secretariat by an independent senator from KP, Hilalur Rehma.

It cited the cold weather and increasing incidents of terrorism in KP as reasons for delaying polls, adding that the increasingly cold weather and snow were not providing a conducive environment for citizens to cast their votes and were also creating challenges for candidates trying to campaign, according to Dawn.

"In the same way, due to security concerns in the country, especially in KP, candidates are facing threats of terrorist attacks while campaigning," it said, adding that it was also creating obstacles and limiting candidates' participation in their campaigns.

The resolution said that because of this, the people of the province and candidates, especially those belonging to erstwhile Fata, were being affected.

Earlier on January 5, the Pakistan Senate passed a resolution seeking to delay the polls due to 'security concerns'.

However, the resolution was introduced by independent Senator Dilawar Khan and it received support primarily from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senators.

It also appeared to have the tacit support of some other parties, and the absence of lawmakers from mainstream political parties raised several questions, as reported by Dawn.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Bahramand Tangi not only stayed silent at the time of the voice vote but also delivered a speech stressing the need for peace before polls.

However, later, he was issued a show-cause notice by his party for deviating from its policy, Dawn reported.

Moreover, the resolution was subsequently condemned by politicians and lawyers, who also termed it a "conspiracy against democracy" and asserted that polls should be held on time.

Following this, a resolution was submitted in the Senate by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, highlighting the need to adhere to "constitutional requirements" and ensure that the polls are being held on time.

Moreover, independent Senator Hidayatullah on Friday submitted a second resolution seeking a delay in polls to the upper house of Parliament.

The second resolution referred to the surge in acts of terrorism and violence in the country with particular reference to armed attacks in North Waziristan, Bajaur and Turbat, causing severe injuries to a veteran nationalist politician running for national and provincial assembly seats, and killing of another candidate.

The resolution said that these incidents have left the country anxious and created an environment of insecurity, according to Dawn.

The resolution urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Supreme Court to sympathetically consider the conduct of peaceful elections and postpone the polls for three months given the security challenges.

During this time, the resolution said, the government should create an environment guaranteeing a level playing field for all political parties and candidates.

Furthermore, it noted that due to the increasing "sense of deprivation" and the fear of KP's citizens being left out of the election process, the date announced for the polls was proving to be "unsuitable" for the province.

Moreover, it urged the ECP to delay polls to a date that is acceptable for all the relevant stakeholders and hence, it would also help in removing hurdles in the way of free and fair elections.

