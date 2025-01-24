Pakistan's Minister slams Imran Khan's party for calling off talks, says "govt was deliberating on middle ground"

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 24 : Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over its decision to call off talks with the government. He that the government was deliberating on a "middle ground" by offering to constitute a committee instead of a judicial commission, The Express Tribune reported.

In his remarks on a private news channel, Tarar said, "It is not necessary to constitute a commission...we were deliberating on a middle ground to take things forward." He accused Imran Khan-founded party of acting with "malicious intent" and taking a "hasty decision."

He said, "Our response to PTI's demands was to come," adding that "extensive discussions" had been held on the issue. Criticising the PTI over its decision, he said, "They should have found a legitimate excuse to prove they had been victimised. Now the onus is on them."

His remarks came after PTI founder Imran Khan called off talks with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government over its failure to constitute a judicial commission within the promised seven-day time period.

Speaking to reporters outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced that the decision was taken after Imran Khan expressed frustration over the government's inaction, The Express Tribune reported.

Gohar stated, "The founder of PTI has categorically announced that no further rounds of negotiations will take place." He said, The government made announcements but has yet to follow through, which is why Imran Khan decided to end the negotiations."

The talks aimed to de-escalate political tensions began between PTI and PML-N-led government in December and so far, three round of negotiations have taken place, The Express Tribune reported.

Imran Khan-founded party has demanded the formation of two judicial commission one to probe the May 9, 2023 riots and another to carry out investigation into the November 26, 2024 crackdown on PTI supporters rally in Islamabad. The PTI has also demanded the release of "political prisoners."

On January 16, the PTI formally submitted its 'charter of demands' to the government in the third round of negotiations between the two sides, Dawn reported. The meeting was held under the supervision of the National Assembly Speaker and was attended by six representatives from the opposition, including three PTI leaders, and eight from the government.

The opposition was represented by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI MNA Asad Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Hamid Raza, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen chief Senator Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, and PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

During the meeting, the government's side was represented by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PPP MNAs Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Naveed Qamar, prime minister's aide Rana Sanaullah, and MQM-P MNA Farooq Sattar.

