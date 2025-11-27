Pakistan's online platforms become dangerous ground for women creators

Lahore [Pakistan] November 27 : In Pakistan's male-dominated digital landscape, women social media influencers continue to face relentless harassment, stalking, and even fatal violence, a grim reflection of the country's deep-rooted misogyny and weak law enforcement.

In a video shared by France 24, Lahore-based influencer Sahiba Arsalan stated that she has been posting makeup, fashion, and lip-sync videos from her beauty salon for eight years, earning over 33,000 followers on TikTok. Yet, her growing visibility online has made her a target of harassment and public shaming. "People make nasty comments and follow you home," she said, adding that she now films most of her videos at home or in secluded parks to avoid unwanted attention.

According to France 24, Pakistan has more than 50 million TikTok users, ranking it as the app's seventh-largest global market. However, in a country where less than 25% of women participate in the labour force, online platforms are among the few spaces offering women both visibility and income through brand endorsements. Despite this, a staggering 40% of women report facing harassment online, as per local rights groups.

The situation turned tragic in June 2024, when 17-year-old TikTok star Sana Yousuf, who had nearly a million followers, was murdered in Karachi by a man whose romantic advances she had rejected. The killer broke into her home and shot her dead. "I am seeking justice not just for my daughter, but for all girls who use social media," said her father.

Despite Pakistan's strict cybercrime laws, conviction rates for gender-based violence remain below 2.5%, according to legal experts. In the 2016 case of Qandeel Baloch, one of Pakistan's first female social media stars, whose brother confessed to her "honour killing" but later walked free through legal loopholes.

Digital rights advocate Nighat Dad warns that online abuse often spills into physical violence. "It's not always about explicit images; even a simple photo can provoke deadly consequences," she said. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan recorded nearly 600 alleged honour killings in 2024, highlighting what feminist groups call a systematic attempt to silence women who dare to step into the public eye, as reported by France 24.

