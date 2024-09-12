Pakistan's power regulatory authority imposes fine on K-Electric over electrocution cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 12 : Amid a drastic surge in electrocution cases, the power regulatory authority of Pakistan imposed a PKR10 million fine on K-Electric (KE), according to ARY News.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), notably imposed the fine over the electrocution incidents in Karachi from 2022 to 2023 that resulted in the deaths of 33 citizens.

Citing details, ARY News reported that K-Electric's answer to the show-cause notice was denied by the NEPRA, and the fine was assessed.

K-Electric was given a deadline of 15 days by the regulatory agency to deposit the fine sum in a specified bank.

K-Electric has been ordered by the NEPRA to provide compensation to the heirs of every affected family in the amount of PKR3.5 million.

Furthermore, K-Electric has been ordered by the authorities to hire one of the victims' heirs, Muhammad Aslam.

K-Electric, meanwhile, insisted that it was not negligent in any of the 32 cases involving electrocution.

