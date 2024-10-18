"Palestinian resistance will go on...," says Lebanese envoy Rabie Narsh on death of Hamas' Yahya Sinwar

New Delhi [India], October 18 : Lebanon's Ambassador to India, Rabie Narsh, spoke on the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, emphasising that the Palestinian resistance will persist due to their fundamental rights.

He further stressed that the Palestinian resistance will continue because they have the right to resist occupation, the right to live with dignity, and the right to a future.

The remarks by Narsh came while he was addressing a press conference in the capital.

Speaking with the reporters, he quoted the words of Mahatma Gandhi and said, "I do not have enough information about it, it only happened last night, but I said it once, that Gandhi ji said, you can kill a revolutionary, but you can never kill the revolution. There is no cause in the world that is confined to a single person."

He added, "Sinwar is not the only leader of Hamas who has been killed. But I'm sure that the Palestinian resistance will go on because they have the right to resist occupation. They have the right to live in dignity. They have the right for future. They have the right for their independent state."

The Lebanese envoy also spoke about how the campaign run by Israel is tarnishing the reputation and is spreading misinformation, fabricated news, and false propaganda. "As you might all know, we are facing a relentless campaign to tarnish our reputation, a campaign that is waged by Israel and its agents. It is well funded and I am aware of millions of dollars spent to tarnish the reputation of the Palestinians, the Arabs, and all the peopel that are against Israel."

He added, "This campaign is well funded and is manipulated by digital army that is operating to spread misinformation, fabricated news, and false propaganda... Social media platforms are easily expoloited... The campaign, the propaganda, the false information spread are immense and are very sinister."

He further said, "Read about the history of our region. If you read the history, you will know why are we here... Ask yourself how this all started. It started with the creation of Israel. We admit that Jews have been subjected to horrendous crimes and holocausts. But ask yourself, on the hands of whom? It happended in Europe and from the ahnds of Europeans..."

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) revealed on Thursday that Sinwar, along with two other terrorists have been eliminated by Israel.

Following the killing of Sinwar by IDF, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the people of Gaza, saying the the war can end as soon as tomorrow, if Hamas agrees to lay down its arms and return the hostages.

Sharing a video on X, Netanyahu said, "Yahya Sinwar is dead. He was killed in Rafah by the brave soldiers of the Israeli defence forces. While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it's the beginning of the end. To the people of Gaza, I have a simple message - this war can end tomorrow. It can end if Hamas lays down its arms and returns our hostages."

Hamas launched a horrific terror attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. About 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, killing more than 1200 people, including citizens of more than 30 countries, and also took over 250 people as hostages.

In response, Israel launched a strong counter-offensive in the Gaza Strip, while vowing to "completely eliminate" Hamas.

However, the mounting civilian toll has raised global concerns over humanitarian situation in the Strip. United Nations and other big nations have repeatedly called for a ceasefire, return of hostages and increased assistance for the civilian population in Gaza.

