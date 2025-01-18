Philippines confronts China over giant Coast Guard vessel in territorial waters

Manila [Philippines], January 18 : Philippine diplomats confronted their Chinese counterparts in face-to-face discussions in Xiamen, China, over the recent intrusion of a massive Chinese Coast Guard vessel into Philippine territorial waters, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

According to RFA, the meeting took place on Thursday during the 10th Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) on the South China Sea, a series of diplomatic talks initiated in 2017 to ease tensions between the two countries over competing claims in the region.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro led the Philippine delegation, while Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong headed the Chinese side. The talks centred on the increasingly contentious issue of China's maritime activities in the South China Sea, particularly the presence of CCG 5901, a 12,000-ton Coast Guard vessel, dubbed "The Monster." This ship, the world's largest of its kind, was recently spotted patrolling the resource-rich Scarborough Shoal, an area that the Philippines claims as part of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), as reported by RFA.

The Philippine delegation expressed "serious concern" about the ship's presence, which has raised alarm among Manila officials. Despite no reports of dangerous manoeuvres, the Philippine government argued that China's actions violated international law, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the newly enacted Philippine Maritime Zones Act, RFA reported.

According to RFA, Manila has already lodged formal protests over China's activities in the region.

In response, China has repeatedly defended its maritime presence, asserting that its jurisdiction over Scarborough Shoal is "fully justified", as reported by RFA.

The Philippines, however, has warned that China's actions are escalating tensions, with one national security official noting that Manila is considering legal action against Beijing.

This diplomatic confrontation highlights the growing friction over the South China Sea, a region rich in natural resources and vital trade routes.

