Piyush Goyal attends UAE National Day celebrations, says New Delhi- Abu Dhabi "working for shared prosperity of people"

New Delhi [India], December 2 : Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted collaboration between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for "shared prosperity of the people."

Piyush Goyal attended the 54th UAE National Day celebrations in Delhi on Monday. He stated that India's vision of Vikasit Bharat 2047 resonates with the UAE's vision of 'We the UAE 2031.'

Piyush Goyal further shared the growing partnership in education.

"Both the UAE and India are working for the shared prosperity of the people of both countries. Our vision, the Vikasit Bharat 2047, resonates very closely with the vision of the UAE, 'We the UAE 2031,' he said.

"With the growing partnership on education, Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Management, and Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, all opening up in Dubai, this relationship will be a role model for many other relationships in the future," he added.

Later in a post on X, Piyush Goyal expressed gratitude for the warmth and hospitality extended by Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to India.

"Delighted to attend the 54th UAE National Day celebrations! Grateful for the warmth & hospitality extended by H.E. Dr. Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, Ambassador of UAE to India. Proud of the strong India-UAE partnership, driven by trust, innovation & shared vision for the future," he said.

On December 2, the United Arab Emirates commemorates the 54th anniversary since the country's foundation in 1971 when the six Gulf emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah formed a federation. The seventh, Ras al Khaimah, joined the union early the following year, thereby concluding the formation of the country as the world knows it today.

