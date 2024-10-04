Piyush Goyal delivers keynote on 'India's Evolving Manufacturing Landscape' at CSIS event

Washington DC [US], October 4 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said on Friday that he delivered the keynote at the CSIS event on 'India's Evolving Manufacturing Landscape' in Washington DC.

Goyal discussed how historic reforms, diversification, and localised supply chains are transforming India into a global manufacturing powerhouse.

In a post on X, he said, "Delivered the keynote at the CSIS event on 'India's Evolving Manufacturing Landscape' in Washington DC. Discussed how historic reforms, diversification, and localized supply chains are transforming India into a global manufacturing powerhouse. Highlighted the 'Make In India' initiative's role in positioning India as a key beneficiary of shifting global supply chains, presenting great opportunities for investors."

Delivered the keynote at the @CSIS event on ‘India’s Evolving Manufacturing Landscape’ in Washington, D.C. Discussed how historic reforms, diversification, and localized supply chains are transforming India into a global manufacturing powerhouse. Highlighted the ‘Make In India’… pic.twitter.com/S1qHUfDZAA — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 3, 2024

Goyal met William E Conway, co-founder and co-chairman of the board of the Carlyle Group.

"Great meeting Mr. William E. Conway, Jr., Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Board of Carlyle Group, one of the world's largest and most diversified investment firms. With the firm's bullish outlook for India, explored investment vehicles that would further strengthen capital flow into the country to aid future growth," Goyal said in a post on X.

The minister met US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and discussed at length ways to enhance the India-US trade partnership.

"Wonderful meeting my friend, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. We discussed at length ways to enhance the India-US trade partnership. Both sides are committed to working together to strengthen bilateral ties and explore new opportunities for growth in critical and emerging sectors."

Wonderful meeting my friend, US Trade Representative @AmbassadorTai. We discussed at length ways to enhance the India-US trade partnership. Both sides are committed to working together to strengthen bilateral ties and explore new opportunities for growth in critical and emerging… pic.twitter.com/2aOXpK0VPr — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 3, 2024

We are determined to make India the manufacturing powerhouse of the world! pic.twitter.com/b9AC0U6FQA— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 3, 2024

From strength to strength 🇮🇳🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fkbGOw7kKt— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 3, 2024

Goyal also met Julian Nebreda, President and CEO of Fluence. The two explored India's renewable energy goals and opportunities for collaboration in solar PV integration, battery storage, and offshore wind projects.

Had an insightful discussion on the future of the energy sector with Julian Nebreda, President & CEO of Fluence, a leading global energy player. We explored India’s renewable energy goals and opportunities for collaboration in solar PV integration, battery storage, and offshore… pic.twitter.com/1fc59f8fXz— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 3, 2024

"Had an insightful discussion on the future of the energy sector with Julian Nebreda, President & CEO of Fluence, a leading global energy player. We explored India's renewable energy goals and opportunities for collaboration in solar PV integration, battery storage, and offshore wind projects. Emphasized the need for global partnerships to drive investment in sustainable energy for a greener future," he said in a post on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor