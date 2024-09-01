Plane Crash Near Portland: Aircraft Collides with Townhomes, Three Dead (Watch Video)

Three Dead after Aircraft Collides with Townhomes near Portland. The crash set the homes on fire, creating panic among residents of Oregon, US. According to authorities. Initially, officials reported that the plane was carrying two people and indicated that at least one resident was unaccounted for. Gresham Fire Chief Scott Lewis stated that he could not confirm fatalities, noting that fire crews were addressing significant structural damage to the townhomes caused by the crash.

Videos from the scene showed one townhome engulfed in flames, with black smoke billowing from adjacent houses. The fire spread to at least four homes, displacing up to six families. Two individuals were treated at the scene, but the nature and severity of their injuries were not detailed. The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as a twin-engine Cessna 421C, which crashed around 10:30 a.m. near Troutdale Airport, located approximately 30 minutes east of Portland.

A fiery plane crash in a suburb of Portland, Oregon, left thousands of people in the area without power Saturday morning as emergency services personnel assessed the damage and potential loss of life.



The plane disintegrated upon impact, severing a pole and power lines, which sparked a brush fire in a nearby field, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. Lewis mentioned that the first report of the fire came from staff at the Troutdale Airport control tower, who observed a thick plume of smoke. He added that there were no emergency calls or mayday signals from the aircraft before the crash. The Port of Portland describes Troutdale Airport as a hub for flight training and recreational flying.