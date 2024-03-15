PM Modi accepts Bhutan counterpart's invitation, visit next week

New Delhi [India], March 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Bhutan next week at the invitation of his counterpart Dasho Tshering Tobgay. A final schedule in this regard is yet to be announced.

Bhutan PM Tobgay met with PM Modi here in New Delhi on Thursday.

"Yesterday, the PM of Bhutan met with our Prime Minister (PM Modi). He (Bhutan PM) invited our PM to visit Bhutan," Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a media briefing after PM Modi accepted the invitation from his Bhutan counterpart for a visit to the country.

He said that the details of the visit will be announced as soon as a decision is taken in that regard.

"As far as the visit itself is concerned, you will come to know of it as and when it is announced and when we take a decision in that regard, the visit has been accepted. So that is where it is. You will come to know more details in that regard..." the MEA spokesperson said.

Earlier today, the External Affairs Ministry issued a press release that stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the invitation of his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay, to visit Bhutan next week.

"On behalf of the King of Bhutan, PM Tshering Tobgay extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Bhutan next week. Prime Minister accepted the invitation," the MEA said in a press release.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is in India on an official visit, which is his first overseas visit after assuming office in February 2024. Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay met with PM Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

"Both leaders reviewed the progress in various areas of bilateral partnership, including infrastructure development, connectivity, energy, hydropower cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and development cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the special and unique India-Bhutan friendship," the release also said.

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, paid an official visit to India from November 03-10, 2023. He travelled to the Assam, New Delhi and Maharashtra.

During the visit the King of Bhutan and PM Modi held discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

India and Bhutan enjoy long-standing and exceptional bilateral ties characterised by utmost trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding at all levels. The visit provided an opportunity for the two sides to discuss various aspects of the multi-faceted bilateral ties and forge understanding to further cooperate across diverse sectors.

