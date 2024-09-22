PM Modi at Archmere Academy Delaware as Quad Leader's Summit gets underway

Wilmington (Delaware) [US], September 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (local time) reached Archmere Academy for Quad Leader's Summit at Wilmington, Delaware.

PM Modi was received by US President Joe Biden as he arrived at the venue of the Quad Summit.

A family photo of Quad leaders, including PM Modi, President Biden, along with Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japan's PM Fumio Kishida, was clicked at the venue ahead of the Quad meeting.

As per NHK World, a senior US official has revealed a plan to bolster coordination among the coast guards of the United States, Japan, Australia and India within the four nations' cooperative framework known as the Quad.

The leaders are expected to agree to strengthen cooperation in maritime security. They appear to have China's growing maritime assertiveness in mind.

Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countriesAustralia, India, Japan, and the United States. US President Joe Biden is the host of the fourth in-person and sixth overall Quad Leaders' Summit in Delaware.

The sixth edition of the Quad Leaders' Summit is a 'farewell' summit for both US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before they step down from their respective offices.

The first Quad Leaders Summit was held in virtual format in 2021. The second Quad Leaders' Summit (first in-person) was held in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2021. The third Quad Leaders' Summit was held virtually on March 3, 2022.The fourth Quad Leaders' Summit (second in-person) was hosted by Japan on May 24, 2022. The fifth Quad Leaders' Summit (third in-person) was held in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023.

The summit will focus on bolstering strategic convergence among the four countries, advancing a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will for the first time host foreign leaders in Wilmington, a reflection of his deep personal relationships with each of the Quad leaders.

She said that the Quad Leaders Summit will focus on bolstering the strategic convergence among our countries, advancing our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and delivering concrete benefits for partners in the Indo-Pacific in key areas.

Quad brings together the four countries with a commitment to work as a force for global good and to support an open, free, and inclusive Indo-Pacific that is prosperous and resilient.

