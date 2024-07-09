PM Modi clearly expressed regret for loss of innocent lives, stressed resolution of Ukraine conflict through dialogue: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, categorically expressed regret for the loss of lives, and also emphasised that the solution to the conflict can only be found through dialogue and diplomacy and not on the battlefield, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

PM Modi, concluded his visit to Russia today. He also held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"With regard to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, yes, this featured between the discussions of the two leaders. We have given our position on this conflict several times in the past...In terms of the death of the innocents, yesterday, the PM was very clear and categorical in expressing his concern and regret for the loss of innocent lives including children," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, said in a special briefing in Moscow.

"The PM said, 'Solution to the conflict is not to be found on battlefield and it is only possible through dialogue and diplomacy. "Yuddh ke maidan me samaadhan sambhav nahi hote"," Kwatra said.

FS Kwatra said that the Prime Minister also expressed India's willingness to offer all possible support in finding a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"The PM, in his remarks today, says that India is willing to offer all possible support, contributions and cooperation that is required to this particular challenge and find peaceful solutions," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi was presented with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia's highest civilian honour.

Notably, the award was bestowed on PM Modi in the year 2019, but he received it physically today.

President Putin presented the award to PM Modi, for his distinguished contribution to the development of a privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly ties between the two countries.

To this, the Foreign Secretary said, "The highest national honour which was conferred on the Prime Minister, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, this award was announced in 2019. The agenda of discussion between the two leaders was principally economic."

"It also included elements relating to cooperation between the two countries in the political sphere, a larger space of economic engagement covering extensively trade, capital linkages, energy, science and technology, defence and security was also another element of discussion and the larger development of a situation regionally and globally. The two leaders also reviewed the status of bilateral engagement and multilateral groupings including BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the United Nations," he added.

PM Modi also addressed the Indian community in Moscow. He spoke about the ties between India and Russia and the contribution of the Indian diaspora in strengthening them. He also announced the opening of Indian consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg.

The Prime Minister stressed that the ties between India and Russia are giving new energy to global prosperity. He also praised the Indian community for giving new heights to the ties between India and Russia.

Notably, PM Modi and Putin have met 16 times over the past 10 years. The last in-person meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand in 2022.

