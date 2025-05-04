PM Modi congratulates Anthony Albanese on re-election as Australian PM

New Delhi, May 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Anthony Albanese on being re-elected as the Prime Minister of Australia as well as his "resounding victory" in the general election.

PM Modi also said that he was looking forward to working together with Albanese to further boost the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and to advance the shared vision between the two countries for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Taking to Social media platform X, PM Modi wrote: "Congratulations @AlboMP on your resounding victory and re-election as Prime Minister of Australia! This emphatic mandate indicates the enduring faith of the Australian people in your leadership. I look forward to working together to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance our shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific."

Albanese claimed victory in the polls earlier on Saturday.

In a post on X, he said, "Thank you, Australia."

Anthony Albanese has become the first Australian Prime Minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years.

Albanese won the country's federal election and is all set to retain his majority government as his centre-left Labour Party swept the polls, local media reported.

Albanese's return to office is historic as this made him the first Australian Prime Minister to win a second term since 2004.

The incumbent Prime Minister walked into the election day, expressing confidence in his party's return to power with a majority, having performed better than Opposition leader, Peter Dutton, during the five-week campaign.

Meanwhile, Albanese addressing supporters in Sydney, struck a defiant and independent tone in his victory speech.

"Australians have chosen to face global challenges the Australian way, looking after each other while building for the future," he said.

"We do not need to beg or borrow or copy from anywhere else. We do not seek our inspiration overseas. We find it right here in our values and in our people."

His center-left Labor Party appears to have increased its majority in the 151-member House of Representatives, defying the historical trend of Australian governments losing seats in a second term. If confirmed, it would bolster Albanese's ability to pass key legislation.

The rival conservative coalition, led by Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton, conceded defeat on Saturday.

Dutton, who had represented his seat for 24 years, also lost his own constituency.

The Labor campaign had portrayed him as aligned with former US President Donald Trump, dubbing him "DOGE-y Dutton" and accusing the opposition of adopting a Trump-style governance model.

