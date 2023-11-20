PM Modi congratulates Luc Frieden on taking over as Luxembourg Prime Minister

New Delhi [India], November 20 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Luc Frieden on taking over as Luxembourg PM and said relations between the two countries are rooted in shared belief in democratic values and the rule of law.

The Prime Minister said that he is looking forward to closely working with the Luxembourg leader.

"Heartiest congratulations @LucFrieden on taking over as the Prime Minister of Luxembourg. Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen India-Luxembourg relations that are strongly rooted in our shared belief in democratic values and the Rule of Law," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Luc Frieden, the 60-year-old Christian Social People's Party (CSV) leader, is heading the new government as Luxembourg's PM, Politico reported earlier this week.

The report said that Luxembourg's outgoing Prime Minister Xavier Bettel announced that his liberal Democratic Party (DP) had reached an agreement with the center-right Christian Social People's Party (CSV) to form a government.

Bettel will remain in government as foreign minister and deputy prime minister, Politico reported citing local media reports.

Under the new coalition agreement, Bettel's liberal DP will hold seven ministerial positions while CSV has eight including key portfolios such as interior, justice and finance, the report said.

India and Luxembourg enjoy close, warm and friendly relations, rooted in a shared commitment to the rule of law, democratic values and development.

The relations between the two nations are characterized by a high degree of understanding and appreciation of each other's concerns and interests, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. India and Luxembourg have commonality of views on major bilateral and multilateral issues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor