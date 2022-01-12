PM Modi congratulates Netherland counterpart Mark Rutte for fourth term in office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Netherland Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday for continuing his fourth term in office.

"Congratulations to my dear friend Prime Minister @markrutte and best wishes for a successful fourth term in office. Confident that we will together advance the wide-ranging partnership between India and the Netherlands to new heights," tweeted PM Modi on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte's fourth coalition government took office on Monday after the elections were held in March last year.

The new government is expected to spend big on climate change and coronavirus.

Further, the Netherlands issued its guidelines on the Indo-Pacific in 2020 which identifies India as a key partner to engage with. India welcomed the guidelines. Both sides recognize the close convergence between each other's vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

( With inputs from ANI )

