PM Modi congratulates South African President Ramaphosa on re-election

New Delhi, June 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his re-election as the President of South Africa.

Ramaphosa, leader of South Africa's ruling African National Congress, was elected during the First Sitting of the National Assembly of the 7th Parliament in Cape Town on June 15.

He will be sworn in by the country's Chief Justice during the Presidential Inauguration scheduled to be held on June 19 at the Union Buildings in Tshwane under the theme '30 years of Democracy; Partnership and Growth'.

"Warm congratulations, Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa on your re-election as the President of the Republic of South Africa. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the India-South Africa strategic partnership," PM Modi said in his congratulatory message to Ramaphosa on X.

The Presidential Inauguration follows the first sitting of the National Assembly of the Parliament and marks the beginning of the seventh administration and the President's term of office.

India's G20 Presidency last year had the largest-ever representation from Africa, including from South Africa (G20 member), Mauritius, Egypt, Nigeria, African Union (AU) Chair - Comoros, and African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa's Development (AUDA-NEPAD).

Both India and South Africa are also key members of the BRICS grouping.

PM Modi has indicated the need for further collaboration between the two countries in various areas, including the gems and jewelry sector citing that both countries could explore avenues for direct procurement of diamonds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor