PM Modi discusses strategic partnership, global issues with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, reaffirming the commitment of both nations to strengthen the India-Italy Strategic Partnership and cooperate on pressing global challenges, including the conflict in Ukraine.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Had an excellent conversation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. We reaffirmed our joint commitment to deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership, and shared interest in bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine."

"Thanked PM Meloni for Italy's proactive support for concluding a mutually beneficial India-EU trade agreement and promoting connectivity through the IMEEEC initiative," the post added.

According to Ministry of External Affairs, the leaders reviewed and positively assessed the developments in bilateral Strategic Partnership across sectors such as investment, defence, security, space, science & technology, education, people-to-people ties and counter-terrorism.

Further, MEA noted that "both leaders reaffirmed their commitment towards further deepening of the Partnership, in line with the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29."

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They agreed on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated India's full support for efforts in this direction.

Prime Minister Meloni reiterated Italy's strong support for the conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement at the earliest and for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026. The leaders also agreed on taking steps to promote connectivity under the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEEC) initiative, MEA stated.

The leaders agreed to remain in touch.

The two leaders recently met on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis in June. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi expressed his optimism about the growing friendship between India and Italy, stating that the bilateral relationship would continue to strengthen and bring mutual benefits to both nations.

A video showed PM Modi greeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with a handshake and engaging in a brief conversation with her during the summit.

The camaraderie between PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been making waves on social media, with their interactions sparking a trending hashtag #Melodi.

PM Modi and Meloni have showcased their friendly rapport in videos and selfies, including one taken during the COP28 summit in Dubai, where Meloni captioned the photo "Good friends at COP28, #Melodi."

