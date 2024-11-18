PM Modi highlights the role of Indian diaspora community in making a "Viksit Bharat"

Abuja [Nigeria], November 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted on Sunday how India has increased its defence exports by almost 30 times, and that the country exports defence equipment to more than 100 countries while addressing the Indian diaspora community in Nigeria.

"The aim is to have a 'Viksit Bharat', when in 2047, when you people will be retired and want to spend a good life, I am doing the work for you right now. When in 2047 we celebrate 100 years of Independence, then when India is 'viksit,' 'bhavya,' every Indian is working on that. That is why you people living in Nigeria also have a big role in that," he said.

"India's defence export has increased almost 30 times. Today, we export defence equipment to more than 100 countries of the world," he said while addressing the community.

He further highlighted how India has also developed their space sector, talking about the Gaganyaan mission to conduct India's first manned flight.

"India has made this resolve that soon, we will let Indians into the space through our Gaganyaan. India is going to have a space station. Leaving the comfort zone, to find new ways, that is India's second nature. In the last ten years, India has brought 25 crore people out of poverty. This is the hope for every country, that if India has done this, then we can do it too," the PM said.

Talking about the economic growth of the country, he added, "You all know that during the colonial rule, our economy was in shambles, it 60 years took our economy to cross $ 1 trillion. But in the last one decade, India has added almost $ 2 trillion to our economy. Today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world. The day isn't far when India will become a $5 trillion economy, when India will become the third largest economy."

He also talked about how multiple Indian companies and people are helping in the growth of Nigeria's economy.

"The Indian community is working shoulder to shoulder with Nigeria for its development and this is the great strength of the people of India. We may come to another country, but we do not forget our values of welfare of all. For us the whole world is one family," he said.

