PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Artists of Russian Cultural Troupe in Moscow; Watch Video

Moscow, July 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with artists of the Russian Cultural Troupe who performed to welcome him during his address to the Indian community in Moscow.

PM Modi asked the artists, "For how many years you have been practising dance." In response, the artists responded that they have practised for many years, some for 10 years and some for 30 years."

During his interaction, PM Modi asked the artists about their visit to India. In response, the artists said that they had visited India for their performance. In the video, the artists expressed their happiness at meeting PM Modi.

PM Modi addressed the Indian community in Moscow. He spoke about the ties between the two nations and highlighted the contribution of the Indian diaspora in strengthening ties.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Indian community, a member of the Indian diaspora said, "This was the most important visit of PM Modi after the elections. This was very special as it was the first visit abroad after the elections. We are all very excited. I have come here from St Petersburg, I study there. I will never forget this moment. He told us a lot of things and we should work on that."

ISKCON Moscow President, Sadhu Priya Das, said that he showed PM Modi his picture from his visit to the ISKCON Temple in Moscow in 2001.

Speaking to ANI, Sadhu Priya Das said, "I showed PM Modi his picture when he visited and offered prayers at ISKCON in Moscow in 2001. He stayed in the temple for an hour and showed a lot of interest to know about the activities of our trust and appreciated it. Today, he also asked for a copy of the picture and I gave it to him."

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Indian community, Swami Atmalokananda from Ram Krishna Mission stated that they could not think of the future of India without PM Modi.

Swami Atmalokananda said, "We have been here for more than 30 years since 1991. The Russian people are interested in the Sanskrit language and we are teaching them...Without PM Modi, we cannot think of the future India, which Swami Vivekananda dreamt of future India. He is fulfilling the wishes of Swami Vivekananda."

While addressing the Indian community, PM Narendra Modi announced the opening of new consulates in Russia. He said that the Indian consulates will be opened in Kazan and Yekaterinburg.

PM Modi stated, "I want to share some good news with you all. We have decided to open new consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg. This will enhance travel and business trade."

He further said that two years ago the first consignment was sent via the India-Russia 'North-South Transport corridor,' and "that is a remarkable achievement."

"Now India and Russia are working to open the Chennai-Valdivostok Eastern corridor," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said in the 21st Century, India will play the role of 'Vishwa Bandhu' (Friend of the World).

"Both our countries are discovering each other through Ganga Volga dialogue and civilization. When I came here in 2015, I had said that the 21st century will belong to India...Today, as Vishwa Bandhu, India is giving new confidence to the world. India's growing capability has given the whole world, a hope of stability and prosperity. India is being seen as a strong pillar of the new, emerging, multipolar, world order. When India talks about peace, dialogue and diplomacy, the whole world listens," the prime minister said.

Members of the Indian community carrying the tricolour applauded and cheered the Prime Minister with chants of "Modi Modi".

The Prime Minister stressed the ties between India and Russia are giving new energy to Global Prosperity. He also praised the Indian community for giving new heights to the ties between India and Russia.

Speaking about the special relationship between India and Russia, PM Modi said, "I am happy that India and Russia are working shoulder to shoulder to give new energy to Global Prosperity. All of you present here are giving new heights to the relations between India and Russia. You have contributed to Russian society with your hard work and honesty. I have Kayal (admired) the unique relationship between India and Russia for decades."

Terming Russia as India's trusted friend, PM Modi noted that the ties between the two countries have always remained warm. He stated that the India-Russia relationship is built on a strong foundation of mutual trust and respect.

Highlighting the friendship between the two nations, PM Modi, "On hearing the word Russia, the first word that comes to every Indian's mind is India's partner in happiness and sorrow, India's trusted friend, our Russian friends call it 'drujva' and we call it 'Dosti'. No matter how much the temperature goes down to minus during the winter season in Russia, India-Russia friendship has always been in Plus, it has always been warm. This relationship is built on the strong foundation of mutual trust and mutual respect."

He also pointed out the old song 'Sir pe lal topi Russi' and spoke about the contribution of artists like Raj Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty in strengthening the ties between the two countries.

PM Modi said, "The song was once sung in every household here, 'Sir pe lal topi Russi, phir bhi dil hai Hindustani.' This song may have become old, but the sentiments are evergreen. Artists like Raj Kapoor, Mithun Da have strengthened the friendship between India and Russia."

Praising Russian President Vladimir Putin's contribution towards strengthening India-Russia ties, PM Modi said, "The strength of our relations has been tested many times and every time our friendship has emerged stronger. I would especially like to appreciate the leadership of my dear friend, President Putin. He has done a wonderful job to strengthen this partnership for more than two decades."

"This is the sixth time I have come to Russia in the last 10 years and in these years we have met each other 17 times. All these meetings have increased trust and respect. When our students were stuck in the conflict, President Putin helped us in getting them back to India. I once again thank the people of Russia and my friend, President Putin for it," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi stated that people feel India is changing when they come from abroad to the country. He said that people from abroad can clearly witness transformation in India.

Highlighting India's achievements over the past decade, PM Modi said, "Today's India makes sure it achieves the target it sets. Today, India is the country that takes Chandrayaan to the part of the moon that no other country in the world could reach. Today, India is the country that is giving the most reliable model of digital transactions to the world."

"Today, India is a country that is empowering people through the policies in the social sector. Today, India is a country that has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. When you people gave me the opportunity to serve the country for the first time in 2014, there were hundreds of startups, today there are lakhs of startups. Today, India is a country that is filing patents and publishing research papers in record numbers," the PM said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, and India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar also accompanied PM Modi to the event.

Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an informal meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the Russian president near Moscow.

