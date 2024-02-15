PM Modi lands in New Delhi after wrapping up two-nation visit to UAE, Qatar

New Delhi [India], February 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in the national capital from Doha on Thursday evening after concluding his two-nation visit to the UAE and Qatar.

He travelled to the United Arab Emirates on an official visit from February 13-14 and Qatar from February 14-15.

This was PM Modi's seventh visit to the UAE and second to Qatar since taking office in 2014, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi arrived in the Qatar capitalDohaon Wednesday night from the UAE.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said PM Modi emplaned for Delhi after a fruitful visit to Qatar.

"Wrapping up an important chapter in India-Qatar ties, PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after a fruitful visit," the MEA spokesperson posted from his official handle on X.

PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival in Doha on Thursday and held a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The meeting was also attended by the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval.

During the meeting, PM Modi thanked the Emir of Qatar for facilitating the release of Indian Navy veterans arrested in Doha in an alleged espionage case. He also extended an invitation to the Qatari leader to pay an official visit to India.

"Prime Minister thanked His Highness the Amir for his support for the welfare of the Indian community and in this regard expressed his deep appreciation for the release of eight Indian nationals of Al Dahra company. We are extremely gratified to see them back in India. PM invited His Highness the Amir to pay a visit to India," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra during a briefing on PM's visit to Qatar.

PM Modi and the Emir of Qatar discussed several areas of bilateral cooperation, including energy partnerships, issues of regional security, cultural affinity, and people-to-people ties.

On his arrival in Doha on Wednesday, PM Modi met with his counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The two leaders also discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties and recent regional developments in West Asia, emphasising the importance of upholding peace and stability in the region.

On his arrival in Doha, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora outside his hotel. People holding the Tricolour and gifts for PM Modi chanted his name and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Prime Minister Modi also attended a dinner hosted in his honour by the Prime Minister of Qatar.

He also honoured a series of engagements in the UAE and reached Qatar after inaugurating the first Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi.

The majestic BAPS temple, which is the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on February 14. Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence for the UAE, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, was also present at the inauguration.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East, and stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE, embodying the spirit of cultural inclusivity, interfaith harmony, and community collaboration.

