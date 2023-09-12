PM Modi meets PMO officers, staff for debriefing on their G20 experience

New Delhi [India], September 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met officials and staff at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for a debriefing on their experiences of the G20 Summit.

PM Modi then visited the Sushma Swaraj Bhavan where he met and interacted with MEA officers as well as staff at all levels, enquiring about their experience of the G20.

The G20 summit, which saw the participation of heads of state of 30 countries as well as delegates of leading international organisations, concluded successfully in the national capital on September 10.

The summit led to the consolidation of a comprehensive framework with the objective of fostering enhanced collaboration among the G20 member nations, the European Union, and the African Union, which was formally inducted into the bloc at the New Delhi summit.

The big-ticket event, for which the national capital was decked up over days, was held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam at the Pragati Maidan.

India took over the G20 presidency on December 1 last year at the summit in Bali and will continue to hold the mantle till the end of November.

The New Delhi Declaration was adopted by G20 leaders on Saturday, the opening day of the summit.

The biggest takeaway of the declaration was that all 83 paragraphs of the declaration were passed unanimously with a 100 per cent consensus of all member states, including China and Russia. For the first time, the declaration contained no footnote or the Chair’s Summary.

Also, the declaration being the most ambitious, contained 112 outcomes — both the outcomes and annexed documents — which is two-and-a-half- times more than any other.

PM Modi made the announcement and congratulated the Sherpas and ministers who had worked towards forging the consensus.

"I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible,” he said.

Another big takeaway of the declaration was the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance.

PM Modi said that it marks a watershed moment in India’s quest towards sustainability and clean energy.

“The launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance marks a watershed moment in our quest towards sustainability and clean energy. I thank the member nations who have joined this Alliance,” PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

PM Modi on Saturday launched the Global Biofuels Alliance in the presence of US President Joe Biden, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio, President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni.

Another major takeaway was the announcement launch of a mega India-Middle East-Europe shipping and railway connectivity corridor by India, the US, Saudi Arabia and the European Union.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEE EC) will encourage and provide impetus to economic development through enhanced connectivity and economic integration between Asia, West Asia/Middle East and Europe.

The corridor will consist of two separate corridors (i) East Corridor connecting India to West Asia/Middle East and (ii) Northern Corridor connecting West Asia/Middle East to Europe.

Notably, during India’s presidency of the G20, raising the voice of the Global South and the developing nations was at the forefront of New Delhi’s agenda.

India’s theme for the G20 Presidency was ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which translates to ‘One Earth One Family One Future’.

PM Modi stated earlier that India's G20 Presidency was a symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the country, adding that it became “People’s G20” as crores of Indians were connected with it.

A major and historic takeaway of India’s presidency of the G20 Summit was the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the grouping.

