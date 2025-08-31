PM Modi meets Presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Belarus on sidelines of SCO Summit

Tianjin, Aug 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin on Sunday and noted that the two countries are working closely in many key sectors.

"Productive exchange of views with President Tokayev of Kazakhstan. Our nations are working closely in many key sectors, including energy, security, healthcare and pharma," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi also met Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the Tianjin summit. Following their interaction, PM Modi, in a post on X, wrote: "Always a pleasure to interact with Mr. Emomali Rahmon, the President of Tajikistan. India’s trade and cultural linkages are increasing and this is a wonderful sign."

The PM interacted with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in Tianjin and said he and the Belarusian leader are very optimistic regarding the beneficial opportunities that lie ahead for India and Belarus.

"Glad to have met President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus. We both are very optimistic about the beneficial opportunities ahead as far as our nations are concerned."

Earlier, PM Modi met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on the sidelines of the SCO Summit and stated that India's developmental cooperation with the Indian Ocean island country is beneficial for the people of both nations.

PM Modi also met his Nepal counterpart KP Sharma Oli on the sidelines of the summit and called the two countries' ties "deep-rooted and very special".

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, welcomed PM Modi as he arrived to attend the official reception for Heads of State and Heads of Government at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin on Sunday.

The SCO is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation established in Shanghai on June 15, 2001. The SCO member states are: China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus. The SCO has two observer states — Afghanistan and Mongolia and 14 dialogue partners - Turkey, Kuwait, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, the Maldives, Myanmar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor