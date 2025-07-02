PM Modi received by Ghana President on arrival in Accra, receives warm welcome from members of Indian diaspora

Accra [Ghana], July 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Accra on Wednesday on his State Visit to Ghana and was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

In a special gesture, Ghana President John Dramani Mahama came to the airport to receive PM Modi.

The gesture is reflective of the strong and historic bonds of friendship between the two nations.

On his arrival at the hotel, PM Modi was greeted with cheers, chants, and a cultural display by members of the Indian diaspora. They were present in large numbers outside the hotel to extend a warm and enthusiastic welcome to PM Modi.

As PM Modi stepped out of his vehicle, the crowd erupted in applause. Many reached out to shake his hand or catch a glimpse of the leader.

Prime Minister's visit to Ghana is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in the last three decades. This historic visit would further deepen the partnership between India and Ghana, and underscores India's commitment to strengthening its engagement with Africa and Global South Partners.

The Prime Minister arrived in Ghana in the first leg of his five-nation visit. During his stay, he will hold bilateral talks with President John Mahama and address the Indian community in Accra.

A group of young children recited 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' before PM Modi, as they welcomed him to Accra.

PM Modi also watched a brief musical display organised for him at the hotel in Accra.

In his departure statement, PM Modi had said Ghana is a valued partner in the Global South and plays an important role in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States.

PM Modi said he looked forward to his exchanges aimed at further deepening India's historical ties and opening up new windows of cooperation, including in areas such as investment, energy, health, security, capacity building, and development partnerships.

PM Modi will also address the Parliament of Ghana.

