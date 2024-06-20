PM Modi receives call from Indonesian President-elect, leaders discuss strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], June 20 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a call from President-elect Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia.

The two leaders discussed ways to cement a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Prime Minister posted on X: "Delighted to receive a phone call from President-elect Prabowo Subianto. Wished him success for his upcoming Presidency. We discussed ways to strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia that are based on our civilizational ties."

In February this year, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Indonesia's newly-elected president, Subianto, and said that he is looking forward to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

He also extended his wishes to the people of Indonesia for successful presidential elections.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to the people of Indonesia on the successful presidential elections and Prabowo Subianto on the lead."

"Look forward to working with the new Presidency to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia," he added.

India and Indonesia share two millennia-old close cultural and commercial contacts. The Hindu, Buddhist and later Muslim faiths travelled to Indonesia from the shores of India.

The stories from the great epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata form a source of Indonesian folk art and dramas.

The shared culture, colonial history post-independence goals of political sovereignty, economic self-sufficiency and independent foreign policy are unifying factors of bilateral relationship, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

