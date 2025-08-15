PM Modi's Independence Day address "reflected the resolve and spirit of India," says EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on India's 79th Independence Day highlighted the nation's determination, progress, and vision for the future, reflecting the spirit and resolve of India.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar wrote, "Prime Minister @narendramodi's address on India's 79th Independence Day reflected the resolve and spirit of India." He added that the address recalled the success of #OperationSindoor, "underlining our determination to fight terrorism."

In his independence day address the Prime Minister also emphasised India's commitment to self-reliance and policy reforms, with Jaishankar noting, "It emphasised our commitment to Atmanirbharta and reforms in governance and policy to usher in a new era of growth, progress and prosperity."

The speech was also an appeal to various sections of society, urging participation in nation-building. Jaishankar quoted, "It was an invocation to our Youth, Innovators, Nari Shakti and Businesses to become partners in building a Sammridh and #ViksitBharat."

Delivered from the ramparts of the Red Fort, this marked PM Modi's 12th consecutive Independence Day speech, surpassing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's record of 11 consecutive addresses.

Narendra Modi first addressed the nation in 2014 and has done so annually since, joining Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru as one of India's leaders with multiple successive Independence Day speeches.

Wearing a saffron turban, PM Modi reflected on India's progress, outlined the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat,' and emphasised self-reliance under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, urging youth, scientists, and government departments to focus on developing indigenous technologies. Operation Sindoor was highlighted as an example of self-reliance and the power of 'Made in India.'

He also reaffirmed his support for farmers, saying he is "standing tall like a wall against policies which are against farmers interests," and announced a major reform in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to provide relief to consumers and small businesses, calling it a "double Diwali gift."

PM Modi additionally unveiled the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) with an outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore, aimed at providing 3.5 crore employment opportunities to youth and offering Rs 15,000 upon securing their first job.

