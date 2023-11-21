PMO Director General holding meeting in expectation of hostage release

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 21 (ANI/TPS): In light of developments on the issue of the release of Israeli hostages, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Director General Yossi Shelley is now convening the forum of directors general of Government ministries to prepare for dealing with, and assisting on, all necessary civilian aspects.

Prime Minister Ebnjamin Netanyahu is expected to soon speak on the matter. (ANI/TPS)

