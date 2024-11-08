PoGB: Residents protest in Silpi village over lack of connection to Greater Water Scheme

Gilgit [PoGB], November 8 : The residents of Silpi village blocked Ishkoman Road, protesting over not being connected to the Greater Water Scheme. The scheme was designed to provide clean water to both the district headquarters of Gahkuch and surrounding areas, including Silpi, reported by Pamir Times.

According to the Pamir Times, the protest, which began early this morning, has caused significant disruption to traffic along the key route linking Gahkuch with the rest of the region.

The Greater Water Scheme, a project launched to address chronic water shortages in the district, is intended to provide reliable access to potable water for thousands of residents. However, despite the scheme's completion and its operational status, Silpi villagers say they have been excluded from its benefits, leaving them with inadequate and often contaminated water sources.

Speaking to the Pamir Times, the resident expressed his grief and said, "The government has ignored the water connectivity problem for years. We have been promised access to clean water for years, but until now nothing has been done to connect us to the Greater Water Scheme. We are forced to rely on unclean water from streams and old wells, which is putting our health at risk."

The residents claim that despite promises by the government, Silpi has been left off the list of beneficiaries, forcing them to rely on unsafe water sources.

In addition to the water problem, there are development challenges that affect PoGB including the degradation of roads, electricity supply outages, and inadequate clean water supply. However, the lack of education and healthcare has threatened public needs. Poor sanitation and irregular telecommunications have hampered the growth of the region.

Due to non-connectivity, Silpi village is facing a water supply issue which has led to the protest and the residents have warned the government that they will continue the protest if their demand is not accepted.

