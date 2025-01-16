"Polish presidency would be very simple": Ambassador Herve Delphin supports Poland's EU presidency

New Delhi [India], January 16 : Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to India, made a symbolic gesture to show support for Poland as it assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first half of 2025.

While eating an apple, which has been chosen as the symbol for Poland's EU presidency, Delphin highlighted Poland's strong leadership under its Prime Minister.

Herve Delphin on Wednesday said, "Polish presidency would be very simple. Whether north, east, south, west or centre - the EU has fared through all the different periods with its reaching challenges and opportunities."

He added, "Although sometimes it's written off more as a proposal of the past than the future, we're still here. I think it's great to have Poland with a prime minister who has been president of the parliament, and president of the European Council - he has more than the credentials to steer the Polish presidency of the EU at a critical moment."

Notably, Poland assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union for a duration of six months - January 1 to June 30, 2025. The nation has picked Apple as its EU presidency symbol.

According to the Observer Research Foundation, on January 1, 2025, Poland assumed the presidency of the Council of the EU. The EU's rotation system, which changes presidencies every six months, marks the beginning of a new trio of presidencies led by Poland, Denmark, and Cyprus. Poland will preside over the presidency until June 31, during which it will drive the EU's political agenda while factoring in its own national interests.

As per Poland's Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Polish Presidency will aim to strengthen external, internal, information, economic, energy, food and health security, advancing initiatives for the common good of all Member States.

