Pooja Bhatt tells ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants that they themselves are content

Mumbai, July 27 The house of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is now approaching its grand finale. As the much anticipated ‘Ticket To Finale Week’ proceeds with full pace, a new development has taken place, where Pooja Bhatt has chided Manisha, telling the other contestants that they are not simply content creators, rather they are the content themselves.

Pooja Bhatt, sitting in front of Abhishek, Bebika, Jiya and Manisha while having her own chow time telling the contestants the attitude they’ll have to adopt in order to win. In the center of all this is Manisha, and at this point it is no secret that she isn’t exactly a favourite due to many of her antics garnering her much notoriety.

In a wise piece of advice which was also a fact, Pooja Bhatt told Abhishek and the others that they are not merely content creators, but rather they are the content.

This was in response to a statement Abhishek made when he said that there are three members in his team and everyone has their own personality so they are all going to be different.

Manisha’s attitude has not gone down well with anyone so far which is now begging the question “Gharwaalon ko saaf dikha Manisha ka ukhda ukhda roop! Kya Pooja ke wajah se task haari team?” Manisha’s attitude in front of Pooja Bhatt may just prove to be her undoing.

Anger is beginning to rage amidst contestants as the time for jokes and banter seems to be ending. Anticipation is building up with every moment and the audience doesn’t know what to expect.

Who will lose and who will win is a pending question because as the finale draws near, and the grand spectacle of drama nears its end, only more questions are building which is accompanied by the peak of tensions. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.

