President El-Sisi emphasises Egypt's keenness on success of Arab Summit in Baghdad

Cairo [Egypt], May 4 (ANI/WAM): President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Iraq, Dr Fuad Hussein.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Dr Badr Abdel-Atty, according to the Egyptian State Information Service.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said Iraq's Foreign Minister handed over an invitation to President El-Sisi from the Iraqi President to attend the 34th Ordinary Arab Summit as well as the 5th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, scheduled for May 17, 2025, in Baghdad.

Dr Hussein also conveyed the greetings of Iraq's Prime Minister to President El-Sisi, who welcomed the invitation.

President El-Sisi expressed his appreciation to the President and Prime Minister of Iraq, underscoring the profound historical relations between Egypt and Iraq as well as the close bonds their peoples share.

President El-Sisi emphasised Egypt's keenness on the success of the upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad.

The meeting involved an exchange of views with regard to the situation in Palestine and Syria, as well as ways to restore regional stability.

They stressed the centrality of the Palestinian issue for the Arab nation, reiterating their categorical rejection of the displacement of the Palestinian people from their land. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor