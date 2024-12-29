Price of gas going up January 1

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 29 (ANI/TPS): The Fuel and Gas Administration at Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced that at midnight between Tuesday and Wednesday January 1, 2025, the prices of fuel products that are under supervision and sold to consumers at gas stations will be increased.

The maximum price per liter of unleaded 95 octane gasoline for the consumer at a self-service station (including VAT) will not exceed 7.20 Shekels (USD 1.95) per liter, an increase of 0.08 Shekels from the previous update. The surcharge for full service will be 0.24 Shekels (USD 0.06) per liter (including VAT), unchanged from the previous update. (ANI/TPS)

