Prithviraj-starrer ‘The Goat Life’ books April 10 release

Mumbai, Nov 30 Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer ‘The Goat Life’ -- a survival adventure film based on a true story -- is set to be release in theatres worldwide on April 10, 2024.

Directed by National Award winner Blessy, the film also stars Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Indian actor K.R.Gokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.

Being shot in multiple countries around the world, the film is the biggest ever venture in the Malayalam film industry.

Speaking about this Indian film which is made for a global audience, director, Blessy said: “The greatest challenge in front of me was that The Goat Life is a subject with universal appeal and I would have to stay truthful to its narrative style.

“The novel is based on some real incidents and I want to captivate the viewers with each moment that something as unbelievable happened to someone. Truth has never been so much stranger than fiction.

“The scale of the movie demands to be felt within the confines of a theatre and we are excited to bring this magnum opus to audiences around the world.”

The movie, based on the novel ‘Aadujeevitham’, is penned by Benyamin, and follows the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 1990s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes in a land abroad.

The Goat Life boasts of music direction and sound design by Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookkutty respectively.

Produced by Visual Romance, ‘The Goat Life’ will arrive in theatres on April 10, 2024, in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

