Pro-Palestine fan who breached security at Ahmedabad to meet Kohli produced before Court

Gandhinagar (Ahmedabad) [India], November 20 : The Pro-Palestinian supporter of Australian origin, who invaded the field of play during the India-Australia final ODI World Cup match was produced before the Gandhinagar Sessions court on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Gujarat State Police detained the Australian spectator who was supporting Palestine and breached security and hugged Virat Kohli during the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The man has been brought to the Chandkheda Police Station in Ahmedabad.

The man who breached the security and entered the field said, "My name is John...I am from Australia. I entered (the field) to meet Virat Kohli. I support Palestine..."

The Palestinian supporter was wearing a T-shirt with a free Palestine slogan and a mask with a Palestinian flag colour theme as he invaded the field during the ongoing final match.

The Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise assault on southern Israel. Hamas launched at least 5,000 rockets from Gaza, killing around 1,400 Israelis. Hamas also took many Israeli soldiers and civilians hostage in the Gaza Strip.

Israel responded with retaliatory strikes and declared war on Hamas the following day. The Israeli military began an offensive on the Palestinian enclave.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets as well.

Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

