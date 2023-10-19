Pro-Palestinian groups hold protest in Chicago amid conflict with Israel

Chicago [US], October 19 : Several pro-Palestinian groups held an 'emergency protest' in Chicago on Wednesday amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, Reuters reported.

Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine (CJP) and other groups reportedly blamed Israel for the bombing of a Palestinian hospital in Gaza.

The protests have been taking place all across the US with crowds divided on the recent situation around the Israel-Hamas war that has killed thousands of people on both sides, including women, children, men and the elderly.

Public access to the Capitol complex has been restricted after a sizable number of demonstrators calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas disrupted one of the House office buildings,has learned from a source inside the Capitol Hill building.

"We have been advised by the police to use the tunnels and not the main entrance and exit doors," a hill staffer told ANI, as the demonstrations unfolded, with members from Jewish groups holding placards that read, "Ceasefire", "Jews say, Ceasefire now."

The House sergeant-at-arms sent out a memo to congressional offices that all visitors would be restricted to a single door in an attempt to control public entry into the campus.

Several barriers of bike-rack fencing were erected around the Capitol building on Tuesday night as a precautionary measure in anticipation of the protest. Scores of demonstrators inside the building also chanted "ceasefire now" and were arrested by the Capitol Police throughout the afternoon.

The Capitol Police also announced they were closing down roads around the Capitol to ensure the safety of protestors outside.

"A group of protesters are demonstrating inside the Cannon Rotunda. Demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional Buildings," the U.S. Capitol Police said in a post on X.

"Demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional Buildings," the Capitol Police said after the arrests.

"We warned the protestors to stop demonstrating and when they did not comply we began arresting them," the Capitol Police added.

