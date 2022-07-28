Protesters in Iraq takes control of parliament, just like Sri Lanka

A movement has started in Iraq just like Sri Lanka. Hundreds of angry protesters took control of the parliament building in Baghdad on Wednesday. According to Al Jazeera, most of the protesters are supporters of Iraqi Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr. Ex-minister and former provincial governor Mohammad Shia al-Sudani has been criticized for being nominated for the post of prime minister by an Iran-backed party.

Protesters entered the high-security Green Zone, government buildings and diplomatic homes in Baghdad on Wednesday. After this, all the protesters also entered the Parliament. But no one was present in the parliament at that time. According to a report by Al Jazeera, only security guards were present in the parliament at that time.

Protesters were also holding photos of Shia leader Al Sadr. Police first used water cannons on the protesters who tore down the cement walls. Police were deployed at the main gate to stop the protesters. A large number of protesters had gathered at both entrances. After that, they also broke the cement wall constructed by the police. After this he also raised slogans like Al Sudani, out. Protesters from many cities had gathered at this place.

Meanwhile, Iraq's acting Prime Minister Al Qadimi called on the protesters to vacate the Green Zone immediately. He also said that security forces will take all necessary steps for the security of state institutions and foreign offices.