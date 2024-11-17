"PTI protest will not derail Pak progress": Nawaz Sharif

London [UK], November 17 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that the "final call" for protest by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) will fail to derail Pakistan's progress, Geo TV reported.

Nawaz Sharif, who is currently the President of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), briefly spoke to media in London.

According to Geo TV, Nawaz Sharif dismissed the prospects of PTI's protest movement, when asked by a journalist whether the purpose of PTI's protest call is to derail Pakistan's economic journey. "I agree with you but they will fail in their mission," said Nawaz.

As per Geo TV, Sharif criticised PTI's nationwide protest call and slammed the imprisoned former Pak PM and PTI founder Imran Khan, saying that Khan did nothing except "bringing disrepute to the country" during his nearly four years in power.

"What Imran Khan has done during his tenure that people would take to the streets on his call. Tell me a single [development] project that he could proudly present as evidence of development during his tenure," Nawaz Sharif spoke in an informal interaction with reporters in London, as noted by Geo TV.

Sharif further said that they did nothing but harm the country. "They have to be held accountable for such practices before giving a 'call'," he added.

Geo TV reported that November 24 was announced by PTI as the date for the anti-government protest march to Islamabad. The announcement was made by Khan's lawyer and sister, they described as a "final call" to topple the incumbent rulers.

"Imran Khan says this is the final call for a [anti-government] protest. The PTI founder has stressed that the party's entire leadership will be part of the march," lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told reporters in Rawalpindi, Geo TV observed.

The protest will not only take place in Islamabad, but throughout Pakistan and across the world where Khan's supporters are present, Chaudhry had told Pakistani media.

