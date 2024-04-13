PTI to launch protest against alleged election rigging from Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 13 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Ayub Khan on Friday confirmed that his party will launch a nationwide protest movement against the alleged election rigging in the February 8 general elections for "restoration of the Constitution and democracy" in the country, Geo News reported.

The leader said the former ruling party would hold the protest under the umbrella of a "grand opposition alliance" which will start in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Earlier this month, the Imran Khan-founded party announced the launch of a countrywide movement against alleged rigging in general elections from April 13. Addressing the media in Rawalpindi after meeting the PTI founder in Adiala jail, party leader Asad Qaiser said a first rally would be held in Pishin district as part of the protest movement.

The PTI believe that the incumbent rulers stole their mandate in the elections and the results were changed in Form 47s to benefit the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Geo News reported.

A meeting of the opposition parties [scheduled today] would discuss the inclusion of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman [in the grand opposition alliance].

Earlier this month, the PTI formed the opposition alliance as part of its efforts to give the incumbent government a tough time.

"We are the strongest opposition in history, we are not among those who backtrack."

The grand opposition alliance agreed on one point, which was that everyone should respect the Constitution and the law.

Investment, trade and development are linked with the supremacy of the constitution, said the PTI leader.

Saudi businessmen were investing in a solar energy project in Balochistan when the PTI government was toppled and the PDM-II government was formed, he added.

Khan was ousted from office as the prime minister of Pakistan through a no-confidence motion in April 2022.

Moving on to the alleged crackdown against the PTI workers after the May 9 riots, Ayub said that over 200 cases were loaded against the PTI founder, adding that their people suffered all kinds of brutalities, Geo News reported.

"Our mission is [upholding] the supremacy of the constitution and law," he said and asked why were they pushed against the wall.

"We want the country to be strong."

He also raised questions over the Senate elections and said, "People will ensure equal implementation of law for all."

