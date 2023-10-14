Punjabi Cinema: A global sensation fuelled by diaspora's enthusiasm

Punjab [India], October 14 : In the realm of cinema, where linguistic borders are increasingly fading into insignificance, the unexpected success of the Punjabi film 'Mastaney' in Seoul, South Korea, in September sent ripples across the industry. The burning question was whether the Korean audience had suddenly developed an affinity for Punjabi language movies. The answer, however, is a testament to the enduring influence of the Punjabi diaspora, Khalsa Vox reported.

Punjabi cinema has been steadily making inroads into international markets for a while now. It all commenced with cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Manmohan Singh's groundbreaking film 'Jee Aayan Nu.' This cinematic masterpiece showcased a Punjab far removed from the stereotypical portrayal of rustic villages, horses, and bandits. Instead, it presented a Punjab with opulent farmhouses, complete with swimming pools and modern luxury, which resonated deeply with viewers, especially those residing abroad, according to Khalsa Vox.

Khalsa Vox is a new-age online digest that brings to you the latest in Punjab politics, history, culture, heritage and more.

The adept direction of Manmohan Singh and the novel approach in 'Jee Aayan Nu' significantly contributed to its worldwide triumph. Prolific actor Gurpreet Ghuggi, a notable figure in 'Mastaney,' recollects how this film shattered stereotypes and struck a chord with international audiences.

Munish Sahni, a distributor and producer of several successful Punjabi films, underscores the noteworthy surge in overseas demand for Punjabi cinema. 'Mastaney,' for instance, gained popularity in South Korea and Africa, thanks to the widespread presence of the Punjabi diaspora. This trend is also evident in established markets like Canada and Australia, as well as emerging markets.

Deepa Rai, a UK-based film director, highlights the increasing number of cities in the UK where Punjabi films are being screened, signifying a growing market. Sharan Art, the director of 'Mastaney,' reveals that the overseas market consistently accounts for 60 per cent of the industry's success in contrast to the domestic market. The triumphant release of 'Carry on Jatta 3' in 30 countries, including Spain with Spanish subtitles, illustrates the global allure of Punjabi cinema.

Nonetheless, it's crucial to acknowledge that the overseas success of Punjabi cinema is fundamentally propelled by Punjabi communities. Daljit Thind, a prominent Punjabi film producer, notes that except for occasional non-Indian, non-Punjabi viewers, the audience is predominantly Punjabi. Punjabi cinema holds particular significance in Canada, often surpassing Bollywood. Rai points out that only big-budget films featuring bankable actors like Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal, Amrinder Gill, and Ammy Virk secure theatrical releases abroad.

Munish Sahni contends that what works in India also resonates with international audiences because "audiences are universal." While Deepa Rai suggests that 'Mastaney' struck a chord due to its Sikh culture-specific theme, Sahni counters that this year's major Punjabi films are diverse, underscoring their universal appeal.

Religious subjects have also found resonance abroad. Harry Baweja's 'Chaar Sahibzaade,' which portrayed the sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, garnered significant acclaim. Baweja believes that approaching religious themes objectively can yield remarkable results. Behind the triumph of 'Mastaney' lies not only its grand scale but also its portrayal of a lesser-known historical facet, a formula that continues to captivate audiences, as reported by Khalsa Vox.

The cornerstone of Punjabi cinema's enduring global success is its commitment to quality. Producers are thinking innovatively and expanding into uncharted territories. Dubbing Punjabi films in foreign languages is one approach that broadens the potential viewership. However, maintaining a consistent stream of Punjabi content is equally pivotal in establishing Punjabi cinema as a regular choice for audiences.

In the grand scheme of things, while 'Mastaney' alone might not be the sole catalyst for global recognition, it undoubtedly paves the way. As envisioned by Sharan Art, when Punjabi cinema begins to reflect the diverse narratives of the Punjabi diaspora, it will forge deeper connections with international audiences. Until then, wherever Punjabis tread, Punjabi cinema will invariably follow, dismantling barriers and rendering boundaries irrelevant. The future holds the promise of a thriving Punjabi cinema on the global stage, Khalsa Vox reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor