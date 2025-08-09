Putin-Trump Summit: "Defining event...definitely have an impact on India," says former Deputy NSA Saran

New Delhi [India], August 9 : Former Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA) Pankaj Saran on Saturday said New Delhi has to keep a "very close watch" on next week's summit meeting between the US and Russia, as "anything" can happen and it will "definitely have an impact on India."

He made the remarks while speaking to ANI.

President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will meet in the US state of Alaska on August 15.

"The August 15 summit in Alaska between President Trump and President Putin is going to be the defining event, not only of this year, but of recent contemporary world history, because a lot of preparation has been done to prepare for the summit, a lot of negotiations behind the scene. India has to keep a very close watch on what happens on August 15. Anything can happen, there can be negotiations. Donald Trump has said that there will be talks on territory...Both Russia and Ukraine will have to compromise... If peace is established between Russia and America, there is normalisaton of ties it will have a global impact. It will definitely have an impact on India. It will have an impact on Europe and on Ukraine," Saran said.

"We have seen that President Zelensky from Ukraine has a very strong statement that our (Ukraine) land, our country is not for gamble. So, in three personalities are connected. Trump, Putin and Zelensky. But the most important role will be of Trump and Putin", he further added.

Saran said that one should also analyse the call made by President Putin to PM Modi and the Chinese President on Friday as all is "interconnected."

"We should analyse the phone call that was made yesterday by President Putin to our Prime Minister. And yesterday, he (Putin) spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping. All of this is interconnected. Before going to US, Russia has spoken to both India and China".

"The world is at a turning point, a turning point of peace, and look at the importance that Putin is attaching to keeping both Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping informed. So this is very, very important. We should assume that something positive will come out of the meeting which will change the course of the world,"

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday, August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The meeting is expected to focus heavily on efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking about President Putin's upcoming visit to India, Saran told ANI, "Russian President Vladimir Putin is coming to India for the restoration of the normal practice of the India-Russia summit."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he had a telephone conversation today with Vladimir Putin and invited him to visit India later this year for the Annual Bilateral Summit.

"Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year." PM Modi said in a statement on X.

India on Saturday welcomed the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on August 15.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said that the meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace.

