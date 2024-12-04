Qatar maintains suspension of mediation efforts for Gaza ceasefire

Doha, Dec 4 A spokesperson from Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country's mediation efforts for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel remain suspended.

"Qatar maintains its suspension of mediation efforts pending both parties' seriousness in returning to the negotiation table," Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said during a weekly media briefing on Tuesday.

Al Ansari said that the suspension applies "solely to the mediation process itself," while regional communications and collaborations continue unabated, reports Xinhua news agency.

Despite the suspension of mediation, Al Ansari highlighted Qatar's ongoing commitment to de-escalation and humanitarian support for Gaza.

"Officials are engaged in daily communications with counterparts...The focus remains on delivering aid to those in need in Gaza and supporting the ongoing de-escalation in Lebanon," he said.

