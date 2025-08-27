Qatar trade minister Ahmed Al-Sayed reaches India leading investment delegation

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday welcomed Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed of Qatar, who arrived in India leading a high-level investment delegation.

Taking to X, Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Warm welcome to India. Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed of Qatar, who is leading a high-level investment delegation from Qatar arrived in India today."

Warm welcome to India. Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed of Qatar, who is leading a high-level investment delegation from Qatar arrived in India today. 🇮🇳 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/kiggWkEB2m — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 26, 2025

The visit came months after Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed highlighted in February that Qatar was keen to expand its economic partnership with India beyond the traditional oil and gas sector, with a focus on new business opportunities and investments. The visit was expected to build on that vision and further strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Al Sayed highlighted the importance of the visit of Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, to India. He emphasised that the visit reflected the strong strategic partnership between the two nations across various sectors.

"We were focusing on growing the non-oil and gas business where we could team up with India. We were welcoming Indian business people," Al Sayed said.

Qatar and India had shared strong trade and business relations for many years, particularly in the energy sector. However, with global trade evolving rapidly and the growing impact of artificial intelligence and technology, Qatar was looking to expand its focus beyond oil and gas.

"The world today was changing dramatically in terms of trade and business and the application of technology and AI. We continued investing in petrochemicals, oil, and gas in Qatar. We were focusing on growing the non-oil and gas business where we could team up with India," he stated.

Al Sayed also encouraged Indian businesses to explore investment opportunities in Qatar. He assured that the Qatari government was actively working to strengthen economic ties with India and create more partnerships in various sectors.

"We were welcoming Indian business people. We were encouraging our business society, government, and public sector to invest more in India and to create more partnerships in different sectors," he added.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the visit, Al Sayed said he looked forward to further strengthening the economic relationship between the two nations.

"I was very glad and pleased to be in India and looked forward to enhancing the partnership even more to the next level," he added.

Qatar had been one of India's key partners in the Gulf region, with both countries engaging in trade and investment collaborations. The visit of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, was expected to further boost economic cooperation, opening new avenues for businesses in both countries.

The Qatar Amir was on a two-day state visit to India in February. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and a business delegation. He had earlier come to India on a state visit in March 2015.

