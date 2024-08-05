Rahul Gandhi meets Jaishankar on sidelines of Monsoon session, discusses current situation in Bangladesh: Sources

New Delhi [India], August 5 : Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Monsoon session of Lok Sabha and discussed the recent developments in Bangladesh, according to Congress sources.

Earlier today, EAM Jaishankar briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the current political situation in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari said that the situation in Bangladesh is sensitive, adding that it is "evolving".

"The situation in Bangladesh is sensitive. It's an evolving situation. I do hope that the Government would make a statement on the situation in Bangladesh tomorrow to both Houses of Parliament," Tewari said.

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram said that all political parties will be united behind the Indian government to make sure that our interests are paramount.

"We got to see how the current situation is going to affect our border security. If there are any Indian citizens in Bangladesh we have to make sure that they are all safe...We also go to make sure that there is no influx of refugees coming in from Bangladesh into our borders...All political parties will be united behind the government of India to make sure that our interests are paramount," he said.

Moreover, Indigo Airlines issued an advisory in the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh and cancelled all flights scheduled for tomorrow.

"In view of the ongoing situation in #Dhaka, all flights scheduled for tomorrow have unfortunately been cancelled. We understand that this may cause significant inconvenience and disruption to your travel plans and we sincerely regret this development," the airlines said in a post on X.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday evening landed at the Hindon Air Base near New Delhi in a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft. This comes after Sheikh Hasina resigned and left Dhaka on Monday morning.

However, it is not clear if the Bangladeshi Prime Minister will stay in Delhi or move to another location. Reports in media outlets in Bangladesh have speculated that Sheikh Hasina may proceed to London.

