Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan holds demonstration against China in Biratnagar, Nepal

Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan held a demonstration against China in Biratnagar on Thursday.

The demonstration was staged against excessive Chinese interference in Nepal's internal affairs, encroachment of Nepali territory at various places along the northern border, according to Khabarhub.

Earlier, demonstrators marched from Mahendra Chowk to Bhatta Chowk in Biratnagar amid anti-China slogans against Chinese expansion and undue interference in the top political circle of the country.

The protestors also burned the picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Khabarhub.

Binay Yadav, coordinator of Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan, said that the activists were compelled to take to the streets as the Chinese intelligence agency Ministry of State Security (MSS) was intensifying its influence in the country.

Further, he decried China's unofficial blockade at border points, the northern neighbour not allowing Nepali medical students, whose future hangs in the balance, to return, as reported by Khabarhub.

( With inputs from ANI )

