Raveena Tandon: I am experimenting with my characters

Mumbai, Jan 10 Actress Raveena Tandon, who will be seen playing Indrani Kothari in the upcoming show ‘Karmma Calling’, shared how this character has helped her explore a very different aspect of herself as an artist, adding that it is unlike any roles she has played before.

Talking about her character in this series, the actress known for her work in ‘Aks’, said: “Playing Indrani helped me explore a very different aspect of myself as an actor, it is unlike any characters I have played before. I am experimenting with my characters.”

Raveena further decoded her character: “Indrani is powerful, strong-headed and wants to maintain her position in the elitist society. She has secrets to hide but her life is altered in many ways as Karma Talwar enters the picture but she is not a woman to give in to her Karma that easily.”

The actress added that ‘Karmma Calling’ is a tale of the glamorous, powerful Indrani Kothari and the enigmatic Karma Talwar and it’ll surely keep the audiences hooked.

The guilty pleasure series ‘Karmma Calling’ features reigning queen of Alibaug, Indrani Kothari (Raveena), who is ready to take on Karma Talwar (Namrata Sheth) as secrets are dark and stakes are high.

Produced by R.A.T films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is helmed by Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood along with Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D’souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, Piyush Khati in pivotal roles.

It is set to release on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

