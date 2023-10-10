Reem Al Hashimy participates in Joint Gulf-European Ministerial Meeting

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 10 (ANI/WAM): UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy participated in the 27th Joint Ministerial Meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU), held in the Omani capital Muscat.

The meeting was chaired by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, and Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The meeting was attended by the Foreign Ministers of the GCC countries, as well as Jassim Muhammad Al Budaiwi, the Secretary-General of the Council.

During the meeting, the prospects of cooperation between the GCC and EU countries were discussed, along with various regional and international issues of mutual interest. In this regard, the joint meeting expressed deep concern about the grave developments in Israel and Gaza and condemned all attacks against civilians.

Furthermore, a joint statement was issued concerning agreed-upon positions regarding developments in political issues in the region and internationally. (ANI/WAM)

