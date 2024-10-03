Reports of Jamaican PM's carcade stopped outside Parliament "factually incorrect": Lok Sabha Secretariat

New Delhi [India], October 3 : The Lok Sabha Secretariat has refuted the reports claiming that the carcade of Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness was stopped at the gates of the Parliament House premises on Thursday.

Jamaican PM Holness was accorded due protocol and facilitation, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

"Media reports regarding the carcade of Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness being stopped at the gates of Parliament House premises are factually incorrect. He was accorded due protocol and facilitation," the statement said.

During the visit, PM Holness and his delegation saw the two Chambers, Constitution Hall, Galleries, and other important locations in the new Parliament Building.

The delegation also visited the Central Hall in Samvidhan Sadan.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jamaican PM Andrew Holness witnessed Ganga Aarti in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna was also present on the occasion.

PM Andrew Holness visited the Trade Facilitation Centre and Craft Museum Varanasi. He also toured the Sarnath Museum, gaining insights into India's rich heritage.

Speaking to ANI, he expressed his delight in experiencing the spiritual and cultural significance of the site.

"I am very pleased to be at this historic and spiritual site. This is my first direct experience with the culture and the great artefacts that are here, and I have great regard and respect for the culture, and indeed the spirituality of this place," he said.

The visit to Varanasi is part of Holness's broader agenda to deepen bilateral relations between Jamaica and India. He emphasised the importance of fostering cooperation with India, particularly as it emerges as a rapidly growing economy and an innovative society.

"The purpose of my visit to India is to deepen and strengthen the bilateral relations that exist. We've always had good bilateral relations, but it is clear that India is a rapidly growing economy and very innovative society. Jamaica wants to cooperate with India in the development of our own capacity, and India has been a very strong voice for the global soul. It is a very opportune time for Jamaica to strengthen its relations with India," he said.

In a recent meeting between PM Modi and Andrew Holness, the two leaders highlighted the significance of "cricket diplomacy" in enhancing people-to-people ties between their nations.

Holness commended India's cricket prowess, while Modi praised Jamaica's achievements in track and field.

"I congratulate India on its victory in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup held in the West Indies in June and its recent gold medal sweep in the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad last month," Holness added.

This visit marks the first bilateral engagement of a Jamaican Prime Minister in India, a significant step towards bolstering economic cooperation and solidifying historical ties.

The relationship is rooted in shared values of democracy and freedom, reinforced by cultural links and mutual respect. As Holness's visit unfolds, both countries look forward to a promising future, enhancing their cooperative endeavours across various sectors.

The visit is expected to pave the way for stronger relations and greater collaboration between Jamaica and India in the years to come.

