Rights group welcomes Pak SC's decision to restore parliament

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HCRP) has welcomed the unanimous court judgment restoring the country's national assembly and calling for the vote of no confidence to be held against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the rights commission said this decision by Pakistan Supreme Court will have a long-term effect in terms of strengthening constitutional democracy.

"HRCP welcomes the unanimous Supreme Court judgment restoring the national assembly and calling for the vote of no confidence to be held. It was critical for the court not to compromise on any aspect of respect for, and compliance with, the Constitution," the HRCP said in a statement.

"Equally, we urge all political actors, and especially the restored federal government, to renew their commitment to democratic values and to put the needs and rights of ordinary citizens before narrow political interests," they added.

Pakistan's Opposition leaders celebrated the decision announced by the country's apex court to nullify the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's decision to dissolve the National Assembly, a decision that is being regarded as a huge setback for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan's apex court set aside all the subsequent steps taken after the rejection of the no-confidence vote and reinstated the National Assembly, as well as declaring that the cabinet stand was restored.

The top court further ruled that the National Assembly session on the no-confidence motion must be held at 10:30 AM on April 9 and must not be adjourned until a vote on the motion.

"...the prime minister (Imran Khan) did not have the right to advise the president to dissolve the assembly [...] all the decisions made till date have been nullified," the top court's ruling said.

Leader of Opposition in Pakistan's National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said the top court's decision was in line with the expectations of the masses.

"The Constitution has been saved and Pakistan has been saved through this decision [...] the court has upheld its independence and respect," Sharif told media persons.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the court verdict is the victory of the opposition but the victory of Pakistan.

"...This is the victory of the constitution and democracy. Because of this victory, we will move towards the restoration of democracy, restoration of media freedom and empowerment of the people," Bilawal told media person. Separately, the PPP chairman tweeted: "Democracy is the best revenge! Jiya Bhutto! Jiya Awam! Pakistan Zindabad."

Last Sunday, Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the country's parliament at the request of Imran Khan. He made the proposal minutes after parliament's deputy speaker, Qasim Suri, rejected a motion of no confidence in Khan as unconstitutional.

The decision on the no-confidence vote was challenged by opposition parties in court.

( With inputs from ANI )

