Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’ teaser is packed with power, performance and police force

Mumbai, Dec 16 Living up to what he does best, filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s debut OTT series ‘Indian Police Force’ teaser, which was dropped on Saturday, is full of action, power, great performance and of course the police force.

The over-a-minute long teaser gives a glimpse of actors Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shlipa Shetty.

The teaser moves through different parts of the city, with each frame intensifying the suspense of a ticking bomb clock that eventually results in explosive blasts. Against this backdrop of imminent danger, this cop drama unfolds a thrilling chase of the heroes and the masterminds behind the bomb blasts as they march into the chaos to save the city from the threats, embodying fierce patriotism. It ends with “Jai Hind”, which in every sense feels like a heartfelt tribute to the service.

Created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, this seven-episode action-packed series is a heartfelt tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep people safe.

It also stars Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles. The series is set to premiere on 19 January 2024 on Prime Video in India.

