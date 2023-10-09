Rohitashv Gour says his web debut character is humorous, stingy

Mumbai, Oct 9 Actor Rohitashv Gour, who is known for his work in the superhit sitcom ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’, is set to make his web debut with his upcoming webseries 'Classfull' in which he will star alongside Gautam Rode, Pavni Mehrotra and Hari Dubey.

Rohitashv Gour shared that his character in the show is humorous and stingy but has a negative shade.

The show is directed by Shubham Sinha and written and produced by Kundan Kumar Thakur the five episode series is set to go on floors from mid October.

Shedding light on his character, the actor said: "He is a humorous but negative character who creates ruckus and is not so good. Although he is funny, he is also cunning and stingy. I've seen many such characters in real life, and I will draw on my observations to portray him accurately.”

Sharing excitement on his web debut, Rohitashv said: "I'm very excited to work on this project because until now, I've only worked in the television format and done a few short films.

“This is the first time I'll be working in the web format, which makes it all the more special for me. I'm really happy about the content of the show, which is very inspiring. I'm immensely looking forward to it. The series is about the betterment of education in rural areas."

Talking about what prompted him to take up the character of Ganga Pandey for his web debut, he stated that as an actor, he always aspires to play versatile roles.

He said: “The character of Ganga Pandey in the series ‘Classfull’ has a little bit of a negative shade. I wanted to play a character that I haven't played before on screen, something different.

“This is very different from what I've played so far in my journey, and the negative shade is what attracted me to the role."

The show is being produced under the banner of KunRa Cinema.

