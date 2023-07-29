RSF commander says solution to Sudan crisis lies in changing army command

Khartoum, July 29 The commander of Sudan's paramilitary at war with the Sudanese Army has demanded a change of command from the latter as a precondition to an urgent solution to the Sudan crisis.

In a video posted on Friday on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)'s website, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said the paramilitary "can reach an agreement within 72 hours if the command of the Sudanese Army has changed".

At the beginning of the video, Dagalo appeared in a military vehicle surrounded by RSF soldiers before he addresses them, Xinhua news agency reported.

He accused the Sudanese Army's command of working according to instructions from the leaders of the former regime in Sudan.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the Sudanese Army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, resulting in over 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to figures released by the Sudanese Health Ministry.

More than three million people have been forced into displacement, inside and outside the country, since the conflict broke out in Sudan, according to UN estimates.

